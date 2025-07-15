Influencers fill the walls of Morean Arts Center

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We often hear the term “influencers” thrown around quite a bit, and now there is a new art exhibit in St. Pete dedicated to influencers. However, the exhibit proves that you don’t have to have millions of followers or even a social media presence; just be inspiring in your own unique way.

From Frida to fish to flowers, you ask 125 artists who or what influences them, and you’ll receive 125 different answers.

“And you get to see the variety and just the amazing levels of talent that is here, it's really inspirational,” said artist Zibby Wilder.

For more than a century, the Morean Arts Center has been hosting exhibitions featuring work entirely by its members. Their latest show is called "Influencers."

“For some members this is just one out of many exhibitions that they do, for some this might be the first show they ever do, so that’s a wide range within our membership as well,” said Chief Curator Amanda Cooper.

Mary Klein has been a member for more than 40 years. She chose her life partner, Bill, as her influencer.

“Well of course he thinks he is the most important thing in my life, so of course he thinks that’s the most appropriate person to choose,” said Klein.

Then there’s Wilder, who just moved to St. Pete. This is her first time participating in a members' show.

“I was influenced by my mom who was an amazing artist and she recently passed of cancer, so she channeled through me to create this, it’s done in her style with a lot of love in my heart,” said Wilder as she showed off her painting.

This is Barbara Dibble’s second show. She says the best part is sharing the experience with so many other artists.

“Humbling and exciting, so gratifying to be in such wonderful company,” said Dibble.

From paintings to sculptures to mosaics, the hope is that the exhibit itself influences visitors to create their own artwork.

“We have a scavenger hunt that you can do while you are here,” said Cooper. “We have an interactive wall where you can make your own drawing about who influences you. So it’s just a way to encourage people who maybe haven’t made art before to get involved.”

The Influencers exhibit is free to the public and will be on display until Sep 25.