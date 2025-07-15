Florida woman arrested after 5-year-old girl hospitalized due to ingesting THC gummies: St. Pete police

ST. PETE, Fla. — Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman after a child in her care ingested THC gummies.
St. Pete police said Danielle Newton has been charged with neglect of child after detectives learned a five-year-old girl was hospitalized around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The child remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
