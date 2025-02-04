Move over, Tampa: Pinellas is now eligible to earn Michelin stars

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a few years since the spotlight was shone on Tampa after it was added to the esteemed Florida Michelin Guide. But the city may have to share that spotlight very soon.

The Michelin Guide announced that its 2025 selection of Sunshine State eateries would include restaurants in St. Pete-Clearwater, Greater Fort Lauderdale, and the Palm Beaches.

“This inclusion now gives us the chance to show off our award-winning beaches and award-worthy culinary experiences as we set out to change the perception of what beach cuisine can be," said Brian Lowack, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

Restaurateurs would be wise to stay on their toes. According to the release, anonymous inspectors are already scouring the newly added areas to find the next culinary gem.

So what makes a Michelin-star restaurant?

Inspectors base their methodology on five universal criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of cooking techniques, the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.

“Florida continues to raise the bar with its emerging culinary talent, international influences, and the palpable passion of its local restaurant communities,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Over the past three years, we’ve seen the Florida selection grow and strengthen as our Inspectors shined a spotlight on their discoveries."

The full selection for this year will be revealed during the annual Michelin Guide ceremony for Florida. In 2024, nearly 20 restaurants were selected.

And they're not stopping there—in 2026, the guide will expand to cover the entire state, giving foodie destinations all over Florida a chance to earn coveted Michelin stars.

The Michelin Guide was first published in France in 1900 to encourage tire sales. The guide then expanded to North America by adding New York in 2005, while Florida was added almost 20 years later in 2022.