Nearly 20 Florida restaurants added to Michelin Guide in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a good year for Florida restaurants—nearly 20 eateries have been added to the Michelin Guide in 2024, and it's only April.

Out of the 19 restaurants added, six are located in Tampa, with one, Streetlight Taco, nabbing a Bib Gourmand rating.

Diners wanting to put the guide to the test can head to Supernatural Food & Wine, The Pearl, Predalina, Kōsen or Ebbe.

Ebbe

These selections will be highlighted as "new" in the guide before their full ratings are revealed at the Michelin Guide Ceremony on Thursday at the Tampa Edition Hotel. More additions will also be unveiled as chefs and staff are recognized onstage for their accomplishments.

The Pearl

This isn't a first for Tampa, either. In 2023, Ponte, Lilac and Noble Rice made the cut.

Other Florida restaurants included in the 2024 list are Sushi Saint and Camille in Orlando, as well as Tam Tam in Miami.