Community helps Largo tornado survivors clean up amid rainy weather this week

LARGO, Fla. — Monday's rain in Pinellas County forced many in the community to pause certain rebuilding efforts.

Last Wednesday, a tornado touched down in a neighborhood in Largo, destroyed many homes.

"Crying and crying and then you just gotta suck it up and say it is what it is. There's nothing we can do," said Kathy McConville.

People who live in Ranchero Village haven't been able to catch their breath since last week.

"Day by day, and now this… It's like 'oh, man,'" said McConville.

"We are used to wind, we are used to hurricanes, and lightning and heavy rain, but what happened out here is really bad," said Jeff Kendric.

Now people are trying to pick up the pieces… but the weather is getting in the way.

"I'm trying to get it between the breaks of rain, and now I'm soaking wet," said Kenric.

Kathy McConville's home was damaged by the tornado…and she said rain this week is putting a pause on crews coming out to put tarps on roofs and clean up.

"It shut it down because it's gonna be worse with this rain and we're supposed to be getting more. It's going to make the houses worse," she said.

While residents are waiting for the weather to get better and crews to come out to their homes, the community is coming together to support those who have been impacted.

"In the interim, there's so many other people… and this is a 55 and older park. Most of the people are in their mid-70s and 80s, maybe a couple older. So, they need help," said Vincent Amato.

People have been dropping off donations from all over Largo.

"They are offering everything that they can, they are going to the store and buying things and bringing it. You can't say no and you can't say thank you enough," said Amato.

Right now, neighborhood leaders said people recovering from the tornado need hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food.

Karen Stancick lives near Ranchero Village and said helping others during a crisis is critical.

"We all have things that can happen to us and I think we all have things in our house that we would like to see go to a good home," said Stancick.