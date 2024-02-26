Watch Now
Man dies after hit-and-run crash near St. Pete elementary school

Officials confirmed the crash will impact school drop-off
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 26, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man died after he was hit by an unknown driver who fled the scene early Monday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call around 2:39 a.m. about the man, who was lying in the intersection at 7th Avenue South and 12 Street South.

Rescue efforts were attempted, but the man passed away at the scene.

The hit-and-run happened near Campbell Elementary School, and officials said it will impact school drop-off as the intersection will be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information should call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and their tip to TIP411.

