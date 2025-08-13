Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas County officials warn the public about fake kidnapping calls

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is encouraging the public to be alert and aware of recent phone call scams.

Detectives said residents are receiving phone calls from a family member's number, but when they answer, it's a scammer.

The scammer then claim they have kidnapped their family member and will kill them if the citizen does not pay.

PCSO said the scammer knows personal details such as their name and address, which makes the phone call more believable.

If you receive a phone call like this from a family member's phone number, hang up and try calling the family member through their contact information in your phone to confirm their safety, according to PCSO.

Once you've confirmed their safety, call your law enforcement agency's non-emergency line to report this scam.

If anyone has information on this scam or has become a victim, they are asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.

