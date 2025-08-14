St. Pete residents may soon start paying more for utility bills

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council is set to discuss potentially raising utility rates across the city. This could mean residents would see a higher bill each month.

Many residents in St. Pete tell us they are already stretched thin, and a rate hike is the last thing they want to happen.

“I mean, I love living in St Pete, but you know, things get too expensive. It is expensive to live here now,” Kim Towey said.

Towey is a long-time St. Pete resident. She is now partially retired and said the city's rising cost of living is making it harder to budget and stay afloat.

“I’m on a fixed income now, so that becomes more important to me,” she said.

While most people we spoke to were against the increase, a few said they understood the city's reasoning.

”I do basically believe that it’s better to pay for infrastructure, whatever kind, than being forced into it," resident Gordon Brown said.

City officials said much of St. Pete's utility infrastructure has reached or surpassed its intended lifespan. They said the proposed rate hike would help pay for upgrades, reduce emergency repairs, and improve reliability. Brown said he is willing to pay a higher bill so the city can make those changes.

“I do believe you want to stay ahead of infrastructure rather than behind it because it has detrimental effects,” he said.

So what does this mean for your wallet?

Customers without reclaimed water would see an increase of 8.53%. Customers with reclaimed water would see an 8.78% increase.

Thursday, Aug. 14, is the first reading. There is then a public hearing on Sept. 4. If this is approved, the new rates would go into effect on Oct. 1.