18-year-old dies after getting shot by unknown suspect in St. Pete apartment complex

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man died after he was shot at a St. Petersburg apartment complex early Friday morning, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received calls about shots being fired at the Citrus Grove Apartments on 731 15th Street South around midnight.

They were then notified around 1:30 a.m. that the victim, Taiwan Gland, 18, was dropped off by a private vehicle at Bayfront Health Hospital. Gland later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined Gland was injured in the parking lot shooting at the apartment complex, but they are still actively working the case.

Anyone with information should call the St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.