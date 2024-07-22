Man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend at St. Pete apartment, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested for shooting and killing his estranged girlfriend in St. Petersburg on July 16, police said.

A grand jury indicted Jerome Isom, 36, for first-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Yvonne Abernathy.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said on the day of the shooting, officers responded to a call about the incident at the Reserve at Lake Pointe Apartments located on Lynn Lake Drive South around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman, later identified as Abernathy. Police said Abernathy lived in the complex and was shot in the hallway outside of her apartment by Isom.

Abernathy died from her injuries. According to police, the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Isom is in jail in South Florida for unrelated Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Beach Police Department charges. Through the extradition process, he will eventually be brought back to Pinellas County to face the murder charge.