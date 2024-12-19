Madeira Beach Fundamental students collect over 800 teddy bears for donation drive

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Despite severe damage to their school after Hurricane Helene, students at one Pinellas County school still came together to give back this holiday season.

“I hope they're excited and they feel overjoyed,” said student Hannah Bare.

Students at Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 collected over 800 teddy bears for their annual Holiday Teddy Bear Round-Up.

The bears were donated to the Rough Riders of Tampa Bay, who distribute them to children in hospitals and other people in need.

It's personal for 8-year-old Roger Caylor since he spent time in the hospital a few years ago and got his very own bears from the Rough Riders.

This year, he collected 500 bears himself.

“Why do you want to make sure other kids get teddy bears like you did?” asked ABC Action News reporter Mary O’Connell.

"So they're happy,” Roger replied.

There's a deeper feeling of joy for the Madeira Beach Fundamental students, too, after being displaced from their school due to severe damage from Hurricane Helene.

"I love the fact that we were able to carry this forward this year more than any other year because, in good times, we've collected a lot of bears. In tough times, we still collected a lot of bears,” said Chris Ateek, the school’s principal.

Students still found a way to give back, despite their own challenges, and spread a little cheer this holiday season.

"People have helped us. We help others,” said Ateek. “I think it's a teachable lesson, it's a life lesson, and this is what we do: be good humans."