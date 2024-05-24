Local organizations work to combat food insecurity during Summer break

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Food insecurity is already a big issue in Tampa Bay, but as we enter the Summer months, it gets worse...especially for families with children.

Hope Villages of America is one organization allowing families in need to pick up meals this Summer...and Nick DiCeglie, CEO of the organization, said they get busy.

"During the Summer we see more and more kids coming with their families to get the three or four days worth of food," said DiCeglie.

He said with inflation, families are struggling.

"Do they get that extra shoes or shirt for their kids or do they put food on the table? So there are a lot of tough decisions families are making," said DiCeglie.

Students struggle during Summer break because many aren't getting meals at school.

"I think a lot of our students are feeling it and so they really need that food for the gap of the Summer," said Samantha Marina with Pinellas County Schools.

Organization leaders said they've noticed an increase in the number of children experiencing food insecurity over the last few years.

Marina said around 90,000 students need food over the Summer.

"Kids might feel a little scared and a little nervous to kind of have that experience of the thought that they won't have any food," said Marina.

That's why Pinellas County Schools is starting its Summer Break Spot Program.

The program allows any child in Pinellas County to receive breakfast and lunch every week day over the Summer.

Every school district in our area offers a similar program. Any children, not just those who go to the school, can eat there.

Pinellas County School leaders have been preparing for the program for five months and said it's critical.

"Making sure their bellies are full at the end of the day is really important. We want to make sure their bodies are healthy, their minds are healthy," said Marina.

DiCeglie said his organization is raising $40,000 to help keep up with the demand this Summer.

"That takes resources, that takes money, that takes time," said DiCeglie.

He hopes his organization can continue to help even more people.

"We want our kids to be happy and healthy and go around to do the things that kids do," he said.