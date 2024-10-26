Local organizations hold food distribution site after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Organizations all over the Tampa Bay Area are coming together to help people in need after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Juvenile Welfare Board and St. Pete Free Clinic distributed food to hundreds of people Saturday morning.

"It was a tremendous impact. We pretty much lost everything that we have," said Ladarius Hollowell.

"In the 27 years that we've lived here, we have never experienced this type of devastation," said Felicia Cannistraro.

Families all over the Tampa Bay Area are struggling to pick up the pieces after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"I have relatives that lost their homes from the flooding in the Northeast St. Pete area and you know, just damage and devastation," said Cannistraro.

Many people are displaced and said having food is a blessing.

"Between prices of inflation, and then the availability, it's just been hard to get stuff, so we are happy that this is available to us," said Cannistraro.

The St. Pete Free Clinic and the Juvenile Welfare Board are teaming up to help alleviate some stress.

"For those who lost days of work, and are struggling to have enough for November rent, much less food, and the things they need for their home, is especially important right now," said CEO of Juvenile Welfare Board, Beth Houghton.

The organizations are holding food and hygiene product distributions. One happened Saturday morning and according to organization leaders, it was one of the largest distributions they've seen in years.

WFTS

"We distributed a lot of food, but this is far greater," said Houghton.

The line stretched for roughly a mile with people who have lost their homes and belongings.

"It does make me a little emotional seeing how much people have lost," said Hollowell.

Houghton said she expects to see a similar turnout during future distribution events over the next few months.

"You often see tears, you often receive blessings, very often we hear 'I don't know what I would have done without this," said Houghton.

Residents said they are thankful for the volunteers and organizations that are helping them through this difficult time.

"That also makes me emotional seeing people coming into help strangers for no reason. It means a lot," said Cannistraro.