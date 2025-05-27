PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — SNAP benefits could soon face some cuts. This comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a budget that could impact nutrition assistance programs.

"With me not having a larger income, it helps. It helps in a big way because we have to eat to live and survive," said Jennifer Nicholson, who lives in Pinellas County.

WATCH: Local organizations come together to try to save SNAP benefits

Food stamps on the chopping block: Community reacts to proposed cuts

Nicholson has seven children, and she said that without the SNAP program, she wouldn't be able to afford healthy food for them.

"They want to taste different foods and things like that, and snap helps to provide that so that I can make different meals and they can eat different things. They love to eat fruits and vegetables," said Nicholson.

However, SNAP benefits could now be reduced.

Local organizations, including Feeding Tampa Bay, the Pinellas Opportunity Council, and Florida Representative Kathy Castor, are coming together to try to save it.

"People really trying to get through this period of inflation, especially where you have higher grocery prices, we are rebuilding from hurricanes across this community, theres a lot of uncertainty with the highest import taxes we've ever had…the tariffs. The cause is clear…it's the U.S. Senate…go back to the drawing board," said Castor.

Last week, the House narrowly passed President Trump's budget bill, which funds many things, including border security, and includes provisions to extend corporate and individual tax cuts, supporting small businesses.

However, the bill would also reduce spending on programs such as Medicaid and SNAP.

"I'm on this fixed income. I want to have foo,d you know? I want to eat healthy and be as healthy as I can," said Peggy Shannon.

Shannon said once she heard about the bill, she became nervous.

"We need SNAP program to eat, to supplement our meals. I even help feed my grandchildren sometimes," said Shannon.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, research shows that almost three million people in Florida rely on SNAP.

Leaders with Feeding Tampa Bay said they will try to step up to the plate to help if the bill moves forward.

"We are here to support, we are here to provide…I will say we do not have infinite resources," said Lorena Hardwick with Feeding Tampa Bay.

If the bill is passed, Florida could have to fill in the gap for 25% of SNAP benefits starting in 2028, or 1.6 billion in state tax dollars.

"You're cutting the snaps, but everything is up higher and higher and higher, and it's like, what more can we do?" said Nicholson.