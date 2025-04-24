Local organization helps at-risk pregnant women in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY — A local organization that helps at-risk pregnant women in Pinellas County wants to get the word out about their program to help more women in need.

Keayea Lee works at EPIC, a non-profit providing assistance to high-risk pregnant women in Pinellas County who many not be receiving adequate prenatal care, are struggling with substance abuse, or are living with HIV.

“We’re able to touch a new targeted audience of women that are pregnant either high-risk or infected with HIV. And we have the opportunity to get the treatment so that the infection will not reach their unborn child,” said Lee, a program supervisor.

This part of their mission is so important because there’s been an uptick in pregnant women with HIV in Pinellas County.

“It has increased about 13% in the last two years… we just want to get it under control where we can get under 1% of women transferring the infection to their unborn child,” said Lee.

The group supports all kinds of high-risk women who aren’t getting necessary support during pregnancy and 6 months after, like Camesha Jones.

“I started with this organization about 2 years ago with my first daughter, and it’s been a great blessing because I came here with no support,” said Jones.

She’s now back again, getting support with her newborn son, offering her a safe space.

“This is my home away from home,” said Jones.

She’s thankful for the help she’s getting at EPIC, including food from their food pantry and diapers and wipes for her baby.

“It’s helped a lot because I grew up in foster care, and with bare minimal support, it’s been like a great blessing,” said Jones.

The organization is on a mission to support as many at-risk women as possible.

“We just want them to know that we’ll walk them through step by step to get started,” said Lee.

Jones wants people to know this program provides not only physical support, but emotional support as well, if you don’t have any.

“There’s not enough out there to help people, and this program purposely helps with all other sorts of things besides the food pantry and diapers. If you need help or need family, just reach out,” said Jones.

“Tell someone, tell someone what we’re doing. We’ve noticed that our program is very successful by word of mouth, more so than partnerships. So the more people talk about what we’re doing here that is free and that we care, I think that women will be engaged,” said Lee.