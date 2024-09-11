Local non-profits increase shelter capacity ahead of law that will ban sleeping in public spaces

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local non-profits that work with people who are homeless are expanding their shelters.

This comes just three weeks before a new law banning sleeping on public property goes into effect on October 1.

Lloyd Christopher Law used to live in a shelter and said he hopes the organizations can make room for more people in need.

"It was very difficult. Just the mental aspect of everything takes a drain on you," said Law.

He said prices are high and many people struggle to make ends meet.

"For me for being a veteran, even if you have some kind of income, I know some veterans they have 100% income and disability, and even they can't find because it takes most of it or even all of their income," said Law.

He received help from the Homeless Empowerment Program and now has a place to stay.

Many other people are still living on the streets and in public areas in Pinellas County, but soon that will be illegal.

"We have gathered together to have a discussion on how we can get ahead of this anti-camping bill. How do we help our unhoused neighbors?" said Daisy Corea with the Homeless Leadership Alliance.

A new Florida law will ban sleeping in public places, including parks.

"With this law that is coming out, what are they going to do?" said Law.

Since the law passed back in March, local organizations have been preparing for an influx of people who are home-insecure.

"Because they don't want to be fined or be placed in jail, which is the last thing the sheriffs office wants to do and the last thing we want as a community," said Corea.

The Homeless Leadership Alliance is partnered with several non-profits and said they've been coming up with solutions to a potential increase in need.

"So far we have been looking at increasing shelter…some shelter providers have increased their capacity from anywhere from ten beds to 25 beds," said Corea.

Other organizations, like the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater are investing in more property to help as many people as possible.

"We recently acquired two and a quarter acres, just a little bit north of our primary campus here, where we plan to build permanent supportive housing for families with minor children," said Ashley Lowery with the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Organization leaders said having temporary housing can have a huge impact on families.

"Having a safe place to go to every day, every night, somewhere for the kids to get up and get ready for school, it's so important in their overall stability," said Lowery.

According to the annual Point in Time Count, 721 people were identified as struggling with homelessness in Pinellas County, which is a 12% increase from 2023.

Law hopes non-profits are able to help those who need it come this October.

"Information should be more readily available, there should be more resources," said Law.