Local flight instructors emphasize safety protocols to student pilots

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Following the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C., more people may be nervous about flying but local flight instructors said it's still safe to get on a plane.

Flight instructors at Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg are reassuring pilots and re-emphasizing safety protocols.

"I feel for them, everybody, and yes, say a prayer. I just hope the best for the families," said Jack Tunstill, who is a flight instructor at the airport.

Tunstill said the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C., is devastating.

"I think about the families and anybody on it," said Tunstill.

One of Tunstill's students, Luis Urena, said his heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones.

"My condolences to the victims and the military all of us are taking a hit," said Urena.

Tunstill said since the crash happened Wednesday night, he's having new conversations with his students.

"There are uncomfortable folks. I mean, I thought we may lose one or two you know, 'Just more stress than I can put up with,' but those are few and far between," said Tunstill.

He said there's a little more nervousness right now when it comes to flying, but he's re-emphasizing safety protocols.

"You need to know who is out there with you," said Tunstill.

If you're unsure, it's important to over-communicate.

"We tell folks, situational awareness if you are uncertain, ask. Hit that button and ask them, what is it you want me to do?" said Tunstill.

Tunstill said a commercial airline crash is very rare, but it's possible for issues to occur.

"It happens in any business…fire departments lose people, police departments," said Tunstill.

Local flight instructors said while people might be more nervous to fly right now, they say aviation is a very safe industry.

Tunstill said while it's been 16 years since the last major U.S. commercial airline crash, he can tell some people are feeling cautious about flying.

"Another accident that gives the appearance of not being safe, and we are safe; it's just the circumstances," said Tunstill.

Urena said it's critical to take all safety precautions before getting onto a plane.

"Planning, your mental health, your physical fitness, staying alert, your situational awareness is key," said Urena.