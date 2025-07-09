Loans available for those impacted by tornado, severe storms last month

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced low-interest federal disaster loans are now available for residents impacted by the recent tornado and severe storms on June 25.

A tornado and severe storms ripped across Pinellas County, causing significant damage to homes in the Bay Ranch Manufactured Home Communities and Ranchero Village in Largo.

Small businesses and private nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million in loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, equipment, inventory and other business assets, according to the SBA.

The SBA said homeowners and renters can also apply for home and personal property loans up to $100,000 to replace or repair clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

The loans are available for people in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.

The SBA said it issued a disaster declaration at the request from Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 7.

More information on how to apply here.