Incredible images from Largo tornado

LARGO, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Pinellas County on June 25.

Roofs were ripped off, trees snapped, and debris was scattered throughout the area. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

The tornado and severe weather left behind lots of damage for residents to clean up on Thursday. Here are some of the incredible images captured from the tornado.

WFTS

Damage on Ranchero Blvd in Largo

WFTS

Tornado clouds forming outside of Pozitiv Auto Sales off of 66th Street & Ulmerton. Courtesy: Barthul Qylafi.

Tornado forming in Largo

Ring camera video shows a tornado flipping a mobile home with a 76-year-old woman inside. Luckily, she was okay. Courtesy: Lori Gill.

Tornado flips house

Tornado winds blow through Hendrick Roofing in Largo. Courtesy: Hendrick Roofing.

Tornado blows through business lot

Viral video of a woman driving through a tornado by Ulmerton Road between Belcher and 66th St. in Largo. Courtesy: Kirsten Kahle Stephany.

Woman drives through tornado by Ulmerton Road between Belcher and 66th street in Largo Florida