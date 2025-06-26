Debris flies as tornado forms in Largo

LARGO, Fla — Largo Fire Rescue (LFR) said they responded to reports of significant storm-related damage shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7000 Block of Ulmerton Road.

LFR said multiple homes have sustained damage, and no injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are actively assessing the scene.

WATCH: Woman drives through tornado by Ulmerton Road between Belcher and 66th street in Largo Florida

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pinellas County just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.