Debris flies as tornado forms in Largo

LARGO, Fla — Largo Fire Rescue (LFR) said they responded to reports of significant storm-related damage shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7000 Block of Ulmerton Road.
LFR said multiple homes have sustained damage, and no injuries have been reported.
Emergency crews are actively assessing the scene.
WATCH: Woman drives through tornado by Ulmerton Road between Belcher and 66th street in Largo Florida
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pinellas County just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
