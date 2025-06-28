Friends rally behind homeowner in Largo after EF-1 tornado

LARGO, Fla. — The damage following the EF-1 tornado on Wednesday night left many local homeowners scrambling.

However, one of those homeowners, a 64-year-old woman named Frances, was out of the country when the storm blew through Largo, ripping the roof off her home in the process.

"A lot of damage has happened inside, the ceilings coming down, and we wanted to collect her things for her and safe-keep them so when she gets home, she doesn't have to deal with it," says Debbie Jackson, one of Frances' friends.

Jackson and another friend, Sam Rogers, rallied some more friends from Sam's Facebook group, "Beach Bum Fun in the Sun," and began moving Frances' stuff out of her home and into a safer location.

"It keeps raining, so we're just trying to get it out of here as quick as we can," says Jackson.

WFTS

Frances is scheduled to return Tuesday, but she's working on finding a quicker way home.

In the meantime, her friends are working back here in Largo to get her things to a safe place and have a place for her to stay when she gets home.

"All of us wanna make sure she has like a home-type basis that she'll stay in," says Jackson.