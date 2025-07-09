Pinellas judge denies a local man early termination of his probation after deadly boat crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — We are hearing from a family that feels they are finally getting justice for their daughter who died in a boat wreck almost five years ago.

Rachel Herring's family has been returning to court for months, fighting to ensure the person driving the boat serves his full probation.

Nearly five years after a deadly boat crash, friends and family still carry the memory of Rachel Herring with them.

"She was just a bright light to be around," said Alexandria Hoch, a friend of Herring.

"She was just, always looked so joyful, and just brought so much light into every room and I think it really shows how good of a person she is with all the support that are at all the court dates," said Shaleigh Pinto, another friend.

But unfortunately, no one has been able to find peace.

"Having to grieve throughout the process and then everything again, like you're just having to live through it all again," said Hoch.

16-year-old Rachel Herring and six other teens were riding home on a boat after attending a Halloween party in 2020. At the wheel was then 16-year-old Gavin Johnston.

Investigators say Johnston sped through a no-wake zone and crashed, sending all the teens flying into the water. Herring did not survive.

"They think the only trauma is losing her, there's been a hundred traumas since, making her arrangements, selling her car, this family never gets any peace, we never can move on. And the worst possible thing you could do is drag the mom and dad back to court again," said Stephen Page, Herring's stepfather.

Johnston faced nine years in prison, but Rachel's family opted for five years' probation, which keeps him from leaving the county.

Johnston has returned to the courthouse twice to attempt to terminate his probation early.

"Why you won't just serve out your term and be humble a little bit, that's the best thing they could do for us, and they can't do that, they just want to get out early," said Page.

On Wednesday, Johnston's early termination was denied.

After accusations that Johnston's probation officer had granted him several trips out of the county.

"We have never seen a tear, never heard a thing, I have from his parents early on. But I've never seen any remorse," said Page.

The probation officer who has been on the case since the beginning is being replaced by a new one, and Johnston will remain under the same probation terms as before.

ABC Action News asked to interview Johnston's lawyer for comment after the hearing on Wednesday, but the request was denied.

Stephen Page, Rachel's stepfather, said returning to the courthouse so many times has been difficult, and they are glad Johnston will be required to finish his probation.

"It's just an emotional toll on the mom and the dad especially. And myself, and friends and family. It's hard," said Page.

"I'm so glad justice has now been served for Rachel," said Pinto.