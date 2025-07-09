Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete hopes to bridge gaps to improve health equity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Health equity has been a significant challenge in the southern parts of St. Petersburg for some time.

Health equity includes healthcare and access to basic resources, like education and food.

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg has been working for over ten years to bridge that gap.

"We see health disparities in our community based on things like geography, income, race, and so we work very intentionally with not-for-profits in our community to bridge the divide," said Dr. Kanika Tomalin, the President and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg.

On Wednesday, 20 grants worth $10,000 a piece were awarded to local nonprofits.

Nonprofits, like Felons ain't Failures 42 Corp, are aiming to provide for people in the community.

"We're gonna do as much as we can with what we have, but everything is about educating, it's about uplifting, it's about giving to people and putting them in a position to live by the advantage," said Chase Price, founder of FAF42.

Price himself was in jail twice and was last released in 2004. Since then, he has made it his mission to help uplift those around him.

"I can't just live with this. I have to put action to it, so it's a progressive thing that I feel every day of my life," said Price.

FAF42 was just one of 20 groups awarded the capacity-building grants.

But networking is also involved in the process.

With other groups, like Elevating Queens and Kings, that are trying to help elementary-aged kids mature safely into adulthood.

"It's really about just providing our youth today with the tools that they need to avoid that school-to-prison pipeline and also to teach them that they are greater than their circumstances," said Dr. LaShawn Proctor.

A full list of all the grant recipients can be found here.