Lifeguards remind of beach safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — With Memorial Day weekend days away and a busy summer travel season around the corner, lifeguards in the Tampa Bay area want people to stay safe while enjoying time at the beach.

It comes as officials search for a missing swimmer in Sarasota County. Also, over the weekend, a man died after drowning on Holmes Beach, where there was a red flag warning at the time.

“I swim with my uncle in the water just in case,” said 8-year-old Josiah.

“Always being cautious, I guess,” said Julia Vance.

Whether you’re a local or just visiting, know that a day at the beach full of rest and relaxation comes with the responsibility to make safety a priority.

“Even on a calm day out here, the Gulf is unpredictable,” said Konrad Ciolko, a beach lifeguard supervisor with Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

WFTS

Ciolko has been a lifeguard for over 20 years.

ABC Action News met him out at Clearwater Beach, which is expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend.

“Know your limitations,” said Ciolko. “If you know you’re not a great swimmer and there’s a red flag flying or the conditions are really, really extreme and dangerous, do not go in.”

Those flags you see flying at the beach are extra important.

Green means low hazard and calm conditions, while yellow means there’s moderate surf or currents.

Red is a high hazard with high surf or strong currents, and a double red flag indicates the water is closed to the public.

“We understand they want to get in the water, but if it’s really, really bad conditions and strong currents or rip currents, risk of rip currents, just better safe than sorry and stay out of the water,” said Ciolko.

WFTS

Ciolko suggests that if you’re at a beach with lifeguards, you swim near their towers and always swim with a buddy.

“I usually don’t travel out too far,” said Stephen Vance.

Stephen and Julia Vance are visiting from South Carolina, and to be safe, they stay aware of their surroundings and keep close to shore.

“Better be safe than sorry, so if it even looks rough, I probably wouldn’t go in at all,” said Julia.

If you’re in distress, Ciolko said yell for help if you can or try to get someone’s attention on shore who can get a lifeguard or call 911.