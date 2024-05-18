Man drowned on Holmes Beach during red flag warning

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after drowning at Holmes Beach on Saturday afternoon.

According to West Manatee Fire Rescue, the man was around 75 years old and was with his wife, who was not harmed. Officials believe the man fell victim to high surf or rip current activity.

A red flag warning will remain along Anna Maria Beaches all day Saturday.

The National Weather Service TB Ruskin issued a Rip Current Statement just before 8 a.m. Saturday that expires at 8 p.m.

West Manatee Fire Rescue

West Manatee Fire Rescue warns all swimmers, even strong swimmers, to stay out of the water during red flag hazard conditions.