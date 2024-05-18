Watch Now
Man drowned on Holmes Beach during red flag warning

Posted at 4:44 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 16:44:57-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after drowning at Holmes Beach on Saturday afternoon.

According to West Manatee Fire Rescue, the man was around 75 years old and was with his wife, who was not harmed. Officials believe the man fell victim to high surf or rip current activity.

A red flag warning will remain along Anna Maria Beaches all day Saturday.

The National Weather Service TB Ruskin issued a Rip Current Statement just before 8 a.m. Saturday that expires at 8 p.m.

Rip Current Statement

West Manatee Fire Rescue warns all swimmers, even strong swimmers, to stay out of the water during red flag hazard conditions.

