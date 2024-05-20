Authorities find swimmer who disappeared at Sarasota beach

SARASOTA, Fla. — Officials found a missing swimmer after they went underwater at Turtle Beach on Sunday night.

The body of 23-year-old Jose Daniel Venta Ciro, of Sarasota, was recovered late Monday afternoon in the area of 9150 Blind Pass Road on Siesta Key.

A passing boater notified the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), which was already conducting recovery efforts for the missing swimmer approximately ¼ mile north of where the body was located.

The remains were positively identified as Ciro from photographs provided to SCSO for the search.

Around 7:25 p.m. Sunday, SCSO and the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to swimmers in distress at the beach, which is located on Midnight Pass Road in Sarasota.

When fire department personnel arrived, they saw two swimmers in distress and were able to rescue one. Rescuers were unable to find the other swimmer, however, since they went underwater.

Teams from the SCSO and SCFD, along with the Coast Guard, searched for the swimmer throughout the evening, but the search was eventually suspended.

Recovery efforts resumed the following day.