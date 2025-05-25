Late fees to resume on St. Pete water bills

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In just one more week, residents of St. Pete could start paying late fees on their water bills again.

This comes after the fees were suspended after hundreds of residents voiced concerns about their bills.

"Never have been flooded, just got flooded, and I've got a $1,000 dollar bill," said Jean Marie Leon, who lives in St. Pete.

Leon usually gets water bills around $300…but earlier this year, that bill more than tripled.

"I was shocked because the water bill that high for one month was a little bit sketchy," said Leon.

He said after hurricanes Helene and Milton, he couldn't imagine paying a $1,000 water bill.

"We lost our washer, our dryer…so coming from the hurricane and receiving a bill like this right after is, I would say, inconsiderate," said Leon.

But Leon isn't alone. Over the last several months, hundreds of residents in St. Pete have voiced concerns about abnormally high water bills.

Leon's 94-year-old neighbor also received a high bill.

"She was in tears, she was in tears because she didn't know how she was going to pay that bill," said Leon.

Many residents told us they had their meters checked, and there was no explanation for the sudden increase.

The city started investigating and adopted an ordinance allowing people to apply to adjust their water bills if they experience abnormal water consumption related to leaks, damage, or other issues.

The city also paused late fees and put residents on payment plans.

Leon said he's talked to the city several times and has been put on a one-year payment plan, something he knows many still can't afford.

"If you are on a fixed income, and you have to spend two more dollars on eggs or twenty more dollars on water bill, it's still a big deal," said Leon.

Late fees are scheduled to resume June 1…and Leon thinks the pause on late fees should be extended.

"Look what has happened since December, life hasn't gotten less expensive, it's gotta more expensive. So now, if you add those late fees on top of those, and we already know some folks cannot afford to make their payments on time, it will impact many folks negatively," said Leon.