Contract to be terminated for the St. Pete, Rays deal for new ballpark

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg's deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for a new ballpark will officially come to an end.

The City Administration will present to the City Council an agreement to terminate the Hines Historic Gas Plant District Partnership, according to a released statement.

In the coming weeks, City Administration will present to City Council an agreement that memorializes the termination of the agreement with the Hines Historic Gas Plant District Partnership. The City will also present two license agreements with the Rays for certain parcels that will allow the Rays to continue using those parcels for parking, storage, and special events. The City will continue moving forward on delivering on the goal of equitable economic development of the Historic Gas Plant District.
The city of St. Petersburg announced in March that it would not proceed with the new stadium development. This formalized that announcement.

