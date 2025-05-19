Largo woman fights eviction from mobile home park and wins

LARGO — Kerrie Bacci admits she’s had several run-ins with management at her Largo mobile park, but says she’s not to blame.

“It’s about the principle of me having a right to privacy," Bacci said.

Bacci showed us a cell phone video she shot when the property manager came to take measurements of the site where her mobile home sits.

Management called the police to assist, but Bacci stood her ground.

Bacci says management didn’t follow the Florida Residential Landlord-Tenant Act law.

While she owns this mobile home, the law says she must give proper notice before management can enter the property she leases. The property manager and officers eventually left.

“No one should have to go through that. I was in my own home," Bacci said.

This was the latest in a saga between Bacci and management at Shangri La Mobile Home Park.

She says it started when she complained about how the dumpsters next to her home were maintained; she would often clean up the mess herself.

“I had to go out three to five times a week and wash it down," Bacci said.

However, she says that led to management citing her for several violations, including “disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of the community.”

One violation was posting signs at the garbage dumpster without the management’s approval, and another was installing an intercom speaker.

She says she was also cited for having her planters over the property line and reflectors bending too far onto the sidewalk.

Eventually, management gave Bacci an eviction notice.

“They want everyone under their thumb. In check, doing what they say. You can’t do anything here. And if you do you have a threat to be written up," said Bacci.

Bacci decided to fight the eviction in court and won. Michael Hildebrandt is her attorney.

“Most people in these parks don’t have the means or capabilities of defending these evictions properly, so they wind up giving up their homes. They wind up moving out. They wind up selling their homes to get away from the problem," said Hildebrandt.

Shangri La is owned by Chicago-based Equity LifeStyle Properties, which owns about 200 mobile home parks.

A letter responding to Bacci’s complaint shows that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation investigated her case and then sent it to the Office of the General Counsel for legal review.

Hildebrandt told us he's hearing from other ELS residents.

“Yes, I have been contacted by people as far as the east coast of Florida that are dealing with the company that owns these parks," said Hildebrandt.

After I reached out to ELS to ask them about allegations against management and the unsuccessful eviction the company sent us a statement saying:

“The judge in the hearing ruled in Ms. Bacci’s favor because management stopped issuing additional rule violations once a 30-day notice to vacate was posted. It is our hope that Ms. Bacci will uphold the community rules and regulations going forward so that other residents in the community can enjoy the neighborhood and further legal proceedings can be avoided.”

They also said they do not tolerate retaliation against residents who complain.

Bacci says she’s proud of herself for fighting the eviction in court and wants to live here without any more drama.

“I just want peace. To a logical person, I pay my rent, I take care of my property, I’m a good person, my neighbors love me," said Bacci.