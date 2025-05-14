'I’m trying to hold it together': Family friend of Largo car crash victim speaks out

LARGO, Fla. — Herbert Rivera lost his entire family in a car crash over the weekend in Largo. Four people were inside the car, including his two kids, and he was the only one who survived.

He is currently at Bayfront Hospital fighting for his life. We spoke with his best friend, Jeff Howard, who is heartbroken about this tragedy.

"I’m trying to hold it together, like it’s really sad what he’s going through and what the families are going through," said Howard.

Howard has worked with Herbert for about 11 years, but their work relationship quickly became a lifelong friendship. Howard is now Herbert’s emergency contact and power of attorney. So, he contacted ABC Action News to help his dear friend.

"Herb just went into surgery," said Howard. "He has six broken ribs and two broken clavicles, and they were going to let the ribs heal on their own, but it turns out they are misaligned."

So, doctors told Howard they are adding a titanium plate to Herbert’s chest to keep everything secure.

This, all after he his lost his kids, 10-year-old Jabari, and 4-year-old Charlie, in a crash that involved Miami Hurricane linebacker, Adarius Hayes.

"No justice can be done to replace loss of life," said Howard.

Howard said that the day it happened, Herbert’s family was on their way home after picking up a birthday cake to celebrate Jabari’s birthday.

"They were going to have a birthday celebration later that day, and where they got hit was about 50 feet from their front door, turning onto their residential street," said Howard. "So it’s just super sad."

On top of that, Herbert lost his life partner, Gail Price. And he had to say goodbye to her in the hospital the next day.

"He was able to be at her bedside when it happened, so that was a really hard moment, but also sweet to see what the nurses do," said Howard.

It’s going to take Herbert several weeks to recover physically, but Howard said it will take much longer for him to recover emotionally.

"In the last two nights, he’s called me probably around three or four times in the middle of the night, and he’ll say, ‘Hey, I can’t believe my kids are gone,'" said Howard.

Howard said Herbert is expected to make a full recovery.

As for the investigation, that is still ongoing.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit the family's GoFundMe.