2 boys died, multiple injured in double fatality crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Two boys, aged 10 and 4, died following a traffic crash around 1:45 p.m. at Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road, according to Largo Police.

Officers say that on Saturday, they responded to the scene where a southbound Durango crashed with a Kia Soul that was making a left turn. This killed two people and sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol is not involved in this incident.

Ridge Road was shut down from Ulmerton Road to 8th Ave. for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.