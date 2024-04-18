HVAC technicians suggest repairs, maintenance to AC before high heat of summer

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There’s nothing worse than finding out your AC is broken in the dead heat of a Florida summer. HVAC technicians suggest getting repairs now before temperatures start to rise.

Jean Trask knows the pain of what it’s like to be without air conditioning.

“It was pretty horrible, and it was that they couldn’t get the parts, and it was 90 degrees and sweltering in my home,” said Trask.

On Thursday morning, Trask took steps to make sure her AC unit was up to par.

“You don’t want to live in Florida without your AC working properly,” she said.

Help came in the form of HVAC service technician Nicholas Vaporis, who was doing general maintenance on Trask's AC unit.

“Just going to make sure everything’s working properly, cleaning it up, making sure it’s working efficiently so our electric bills stay low, and just make sure that this unit is working to the best of its capability for the summer heat,” said Vaporis.

Arlen Zell, the owner of Pleasant Air Conditioning Services in Clearwater, said the phones are starting to pick up a little bit, and a lot of people want to get maintenance done before the heat arrives.

“They could be flipping it on for the first time. All kinds of different reasons,” said Zell. “The more the air conditioner has to work, the harder it works, and if it wasn’t maintained, then things start to break.”

Zell recommends you’ll be better off getting on a maintenance program and doing that work before summer.

“You can have a huge repair, and it’s 100 degrees, and it’s hot, and you can only get to the customer so fast,” said Zell.

As for Trask’s unit, a tune-up came at the right time, knowing relief from the heat would be ready and running smoothly.

“She’s been taking care of her system,” said Vaporis. “We’ve been coming here now for some years since we installed it about four years ago, and it’s a spotless piece of equipment.”