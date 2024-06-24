Hulk Hogan's son pleads guilty to Clearwater DUI charge

Nicholas Bollea, the son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, pleaded guilty on Friday to drunk driving charges stemming from a Clearwater arrest last year.

According to Pinellas County Clerk of Court records, 33-year-old Bollea, more commonly known as Nick Hogan, will serve 12 months of probation and perform 100 hours of community service. He must also attend DUI school.

In November 2023, Clearwater Police said Bollea was driving a 2021 black Dodge Ram in the median lane of Gulf to Bay Boulevard around 1:42 a.m. when he approached an intersection where three patrol vehicles were stopped in the left turn lane with their emergency signals activated.

One officer attempted to use a flashlight to signal Bollea to move over, but he continued driving at the same rate of speed.

A second officer then pursued Bollea and conducted a traffic stop, where he "showed signs of impairment" and "performed poorly on field sobriety tests."

In a separate case from 2007, then-17-year-old Bollea was arrested for reckless driving resulting from a wreck that seriously injured his passenger, John Graziano. A judge sentenced Bollea to eight months in jail while Graziano suffered severe brain damage.