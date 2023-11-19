Watch Now
Hulk Hogan's son arrested in Clearwater for DUI

Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 16:40:07-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Nicholas Bollea, the son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was arrested and charged with DUI in Clearwater on Saturday.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office booking report, Bollea, 33, was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department Saturday at about 3:55 a.m.

Bollea was charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. He refused to submit to a sobriety test, according to the report.

He was released from jail at 7:30 p.m. on a $500 bond.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office did not release a media report, and no other information was available.

