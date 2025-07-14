Clearwater senior condo owner advocates for legislative change amid elevator failures

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFTS) — Residents of the "On Top of the World" complex in Clearwater are raising their voices in frustration over persistent elevator outages that have left many seniors struggling.

For months, ABC Action News has been listening to their concerns inside the condo.

Monday afternoon, Maria Avdelas invited ABC Action News to be there as she spoke at the Pinellas Democratic Senior Caucus.

The meeting provided a platform for her to advocate for legislative change regarding the ongoing elevator issues at her condo as well as throughout the state.

“What really drives me is it's not just me. We live in a state that's filled with elderly and disabled people," she said.

Avdelas can't easily rely on the stairs because she's in a wheelchair. When her elevator goes out, she has resorted to calling 911 for help getting off the third floor.

“Can someone back me down three flights of stairs? Absolutely. Is that safe? It is not. They really really need to be careful because it's basic dignity. Basic rights. They cannot just assume I'm going to stay at home because they can't do their basic duty of fixing that elevator," she said.

Avdelas was recently sent a letter from her Homeowners Association (HOA) attorney that warned her to “cease all non-emergency use of 911 services,” as well as other directives.

“So I should be locked up in my home. I'm not allowed to go to work, I'm not allowed to go to doctor's appointments,” Avdelas expressed.

She also pointed out an addition within the letter; an email sent by a fire lieutenant, stating, “We operate under a risk versus benefit model. Under this model, there is no benefit, only risk. If a building is temporarily non-ADA compliant due to a failed elevator, management should be responsible for providing alternate accommodations. Not pushing that burden onto emergency responders."

"Management does not offer alternative accommodations,” Avdelas added.

In addition to raising awareness, Avdelas mentioned she is exploring legal options to address the ongoing issues:

“We have been in touch with two attorneys, and they're working with us. Pro Bono.”