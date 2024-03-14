Film industry expected to grow in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The film industry is growing in the Tampa Bay Area. It’s becoming a hot spot for movies and shows and it's bringing more attention to the area's beautiful landscapes.

Denice Duff is an actress and also owns a skin care company in Largo. She never imagined that when she left Los Angeles, her acting career would continue.

"I’m honored that that of all the cities that I picked during the pandemic to come to and grow this other business of mine, I’m really not missing out on this entertainment industry," said Duff.

She acted in the movie called "Love's Playlist," which was released in 2022.

"The locations are fantastic and just the arts, that’s what is needed. That’s what changes a culture- arts and entertainment," said Duff.

Pinellas County has grown over the years when it comes to movies and tv productions.

"Some of the bigger productions that have filmed here in the past include 'Cocoon' and 'Magic Mike,' 'Spring Breakers.' We had Bryan Cranston here with 'The Infiltrator.' We’ve had Tim Burton here filming 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children,' said Lisa Dozois, Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater Film Commissioner.

A movie called "A Taste of Love" recently aired on the Hallmark Channel, and was filmed in Dunedin.

"Over the last few years it’s been taking off and we are on the map. People productions are noticing Pinellas County as a viable destination to come and make their films," said Dozois.

Dozois said with movies being shot in the area, it helps everyone in the community.

"They spend money locally in the economy on all sorts of things like catering and transportation and set design so it really is a boost," said Dozois.

Local leaders said the movie industry helps the small mom and pop shops that rely on tourists and local residents to get by.

"It definitely brought up a lot of people. Just the crew of the movie people, they didn’t have a lot extra time but they they would go around town and they brought people in, interested to see a movie being shot," said Lynn Thorn who owns the Celtic Shop of Dunedin.

Thorn said when "A Taste of Love" was shot, hundreds of people began showing up in the area.

"I’ve had some customers come in saying they had seen the movie and they thought the town looked really nice so they thought they just take a short trip to Dunedin and a visit the shops," said Thorn.

Duff said not only do movies and shows bring more tourism, it helps keep cities clean.

"You feel this pride, right? You won’t litter because you’re like 'wait a minute we’re filming there next week' or 'wait? I’m having a concert there,'" said Duff.

Dozois said there are currently a couple of movies in the works for the Tampa Bay Area and Thorn hopes they are shot in smaller locations.

"There are a lot of a little great towns and cities, all around Tampa Bay and Tampa itself. That would be a great place for a movie to be shot," said Thorn.