Early voter turnout strong in Tampa Bay area ahead of Election Day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Pinellas County voters could still vote early on Nov. 4 due to an Executive Order issued after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In Hillsborough County, 60 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballots in person or by mail.

We compared this to the totals from Election 2020. According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 9 million Floridians voted early, in person or by mail, in 2020.

In Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Manatee counties, nearly 65 percent of registered voters cast their ballots early. However, in Sarasota County, the number of early voters was slightly higher, at 67 percent.

Polk County had the lowest early voting numbers in 2020, with only 54 percent, while Pasco County had a 60 percent early voter turnout.