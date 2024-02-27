Dunedin Fire Rescue receives new life-saving mini-ambulance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — First responders in Dunedin are testing out some new wheels.

The department is now using a new miniature ambulance to help patients more efficiently.

Dunedin Fire Rescue said the new off-road ambulance squeezes through crowded events and provides a private space for patients to receive medical treatment.

Carlos Ulloa is a Lieutenant Paramedic with Dunedin Fire Rescue and said the new vehicle, nicknamed "the intimidator," will make a huge difference.

"I'm very excited we have this. It's been 20 years without one, and we are all looking forward and are all happy to have it in here," said Ulloa.

It's a small ambulance that has air-conditioning and medical equipment.

"The previous versions of the vehicles have been wide open, we provided no patient privacy, it was not climate controlled," said Michael Handoga, Dunedin Deputy Fire Chief.

Handoga said the new vehicle is small enough to be used in large, crowded events.

"When we do special events in the downtown area, we close off the roads, and it's very limited access for the larger emergency vehicles like the transport-capable ambulance or a fire truck," said Handoga.

Handoga also said it will be handy during hurricane season.

"Hurricane situations where there's limited access because of downed power lines, roads, or whatever. It's a four-wheel drive vehicle that can get around debris," said Handoga.

Firefighters said the vehicle is very helpful in allowing patients to feel more comfortable when receiving medical treatment.

Ulloa said there have been issues in the past with patients not wanting medical treatment in public places.

"There have been situations and times where we go in and tend to them for a medical call, and some people end up being apprehensive, and they kind of want to take a refusal or stay away," said Ulloa.

Handoga said the department is also using a brand new tethered drone that can live-stream video of emergency situations.

While Dunedin is the first fire department in Pinellas County to use technology like the new ambulance, Handoga hopes other departments follow suit.

"This is being used by large departments throughout the country, New York City Fire Department, Nashville, and I think you are going to see more local departments look at this," said Handoga.