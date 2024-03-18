Downtown Dunedin celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual street festival

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Downtown Dunedin turned into a sea of green this St. Patrick’s Day during its annual celebration.

“We like to spend this day and really enjoy our heritage,” said Jason Seibert, the owner of Flanagan’s Irish Pub.

The St. Patrick’s Day street festival, presented by Flanagan’s, was full of food, music, and about 20 vendors.

“Every restaurant and bar in town has their best day on St. Paddy’s Day,” said Seibert. “It’s pretty amazing. I definitely have my best day on St. Paddy’s Day.”

It’s a big day for business as well, bringing a flood of people to the downtown area.

“Probably somewhere in the area of 45,000 people,” said Seibert. “Everyone’s coming in, we’re drinking beer, we’re having a good time.”

Among the shades of green, people sported their St. Patrick’s Day finest, from the shamrock suits to leprechaun costumes.

People who turned out to the event said it’s unique and special to the area.

“This is so awesome,” said Jane Mitchell. “I’m in Pennsylvania for half the year, and there’s absolutely nothing like this up there.”

The event goes until 11 p.m. Sunday, and admission is free.