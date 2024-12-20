Displaced families spend the holidays in shelters across Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated families all over the Tampa Bay area, some are still recovering and will spend Christmas without a home.

"To get a forever home…not just a temporary makeshift home," said Urayna Gonzalez Montijo, who is living temporarily at Pasco Hope.

That's Urayna's only Christmas wish this year.

"I'm not putting up lights or anything like that. I'm not doing decorations or anything like that," said Montijo

She lost her home in Hurricane Helene.

"From being stable for over five years, six years…and them boom back into the shuffle of displacement," said Montijo.

She's now staying on a pallet shelter at the Pasco Hope Hurricane Relief Center with Catholic Charities.

"It's not so bad, I have a roof over my head, a place to sleep, I have a little table to do my housing search," said Montijo.

She will spend this Christmas in her small pod, filled with a bed, a desk, and some shelves.

People here at Pasco Hope said despite losing their homes, they are thankful this holiday season.

"Difficult but still gratifying and satisfying that I have a roof over my head," said Montijo.

It's a similar situation for many all over the area.

"There's been a lot of sense of isolation and a lot of fear and unknown of what's coming next," said Danielle Husband, who is the Director of Pasco Hope Disaster Shelters.

Husband said they are doing all they can to get people into new homes.

Until then, they are partnering with other organizations to provide meals and presents on Christmas Day.

"They will be given some Christmas gifts as well and just positive movies and just that feeling sense of community and that you're not alone here on Christmas," said Husband.

Urayna said she's taking it day by day and is grateful to have community support during this hard time.

"I feel like I'm lost but found at the same time," said Urayna.