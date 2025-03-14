What's next for the Rays? Economic development expert weighs in on end of Rays stadium deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Thursday that the team will not move forward with the $1.3 billion stadium and redevelopment deal in St. Petersburg.

John Boyd is a Principal of the Boyd Company. He's also an economic development expert.

His firm is active in the sports industry and works to identify prime locations for new arenas and stadiums.

He said he's not surprised the deal in St. Pete fell apart.

"I'm not shocked by this. My sense is that business and political leaders in Tampa Bay and Major League Baseball officials in New York that have followed this long and difficult process were not shocked either," said John Boyd.

"The situation with the two hurricanes, the overall changing business climate, costs overruns associated with that delay bond vote and just the lack of a solid relationship between the city, the county and the team has all contributed to where we are right now."

Boyd believes the Rays may pursue a new opportunity in Tampa.

"We really see them staying in Tampa Bay. I think this really gives new energy towards a relocation to Tampa," said Boyd.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor posted on Facebook:

"I am disappointed to hear that the Rays don’t intend to follow through with stadium plans in St. Petersburg. The goal has always been to keep the team in Tampa Bay. The City, Tampa Sports Authority, and County are happy to speak with the team once again, but any proposal will have to make sense for our taxpayers and community."

Boyd said the 86-acre Tropicana Field property remains a prime real estate opportunity for developers.

"Being the home to a professional sports organization, it's much more than hosting home games. The modern stadium is a year-round event venue. It is the catalyst. It is the anchor for exciting mixed-use real estate development," said Boyd.

Will the Rays be sold? Will they stay in St. Petersburg under new leadership? Will the team relocate?

"The dust is still settling from this. This will be one of the most watched potential relocations in recent years. I suspect that they'll stay in Tampa Bay," said Boyd.