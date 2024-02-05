Community remembers victims killed in Clearwater plane crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's been four days since the devastating plane crash in Clearwater that killed three people.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the deadly crash, and the community is now coming together to support each other through this time of mourning.

Clearwater Police said three people died in the crash: the pilot, Jemin Patel, 86-year-old Martha Parry from Long Island, New York, and 54-year-old Ellen Pender from Treasure Island.

Katie Klimes Mary Ellen Pender

Officials said Pender was visiting Parry Thursday night when a small plane crashed into Parry’s home at Bayside Waters mobile home park.

The FAA said Patel was flying from Vero Beach and had reported an engine failure before the crash.

Parry's friend, Judith Bossie, said it's a tragedy that will take a while to recover from.

“it could have been anyone, my next-door neighbor, my cousin across the street. It could have been me. I mean, you just don’t know when these things are going to happen," said Bossie.

Kathryn Miller Martha Parry

Bossie lives across from Parry’s home in the Bayside Waters mobile home park.

“Sad because it could be you. You know? It’s sad," said Bossie.

She used to see Parry at the community events and said she will miss seeing her around the neighborhood.

“Very pleasant, very friendly, she was a nice person," said Bossie.

Bossie hopes her neighborhood will eventually recover as the FAA continues its investigation.

“Everybody is upset, of course, which they are going to be. It’s going to take a while to get over this," said Bossie.