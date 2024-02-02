Watch Now
Multiple people dead after small plane crash at mobile home park in Clearwater

Clearwater Fire &amp; Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers said several people are dead after a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater Thursday evening.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 01, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers said several people are dead after a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater Thursday evening.

Officials said the call came in around 7:08 p.m., and firefighters were at the mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall by 7:15 p.m.

The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the park after the pilot reported engine failure. Officials do not yet know how many were on board.

Multiple mobile homes have reportedly caught fire, and firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene.

Clearwater Fire said one mobile had severe damage and fire while two other mobile homes sustained minor damage from heat and flames.

Officials said multiple people have died as a result of the incident.

The FAA said it will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide more updates as they become available.

