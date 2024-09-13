Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater heading to Indian Rocks Beach

Officials have suspended their search for a missing boater who was planning to head toward Indian Rocks Beach before he disappeared.

The United States Coast Guard said Bert Erwin, 70, was last seen leaving Rose Marina on Monday to reach Indian Rocks, his final destination. A Good Samaritan reported Erwin as overdue on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

USCG said the 37-foot vessel was then found on Thursday around 10 p.m. with no one aboard 28 miles off the coast of Englewood and anchored by Station Cortez crews.

They added that rescue crews searched 8,462 miles for Erwin but could not find him.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Erwin’s loved ones,” said Lt. Andrew Grady, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. "One of the hardest decisions to make during a search is a suspension.”

If you have any information, you can contact Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 866-881-1392.