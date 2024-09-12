Coast Guard searching for missing boater heading towards Indian Rocks Beach

Officials are currently searching for a missing boater who was planning to head toward Indian Rocks Beach before he disappeared.

The United States Coast Guard said Bert Erwin, 70, was last seen leaving Rose Marina to reach Indian Rocks, his final destination.

Officials added that air and surface crews are still currently searching for Erwin. There are no other details available at this time.

If you have any information, you can contact Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 866-881-1392.