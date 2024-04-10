Clearwater Police Officer honored for saving high school students last August

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater Police Officer is being honored for saving the lives of countless students last August.

Officials say a 14-year-old stabbed two students at Countryside High School and the school resource officer immediately jumped into action.

"You're just happy that everybody is here," said Clearwater Police Officer, Paul Comini.

Clearwater School Resource Officer Paul Comini said he will never forget August 31st.

"It was just happen-stance that we were there that day," said Comini.

Clearwater Police said the student came to school with the intention to kill and ended up stabbing two students. That's when Officer Comini responded.

"It was a little different than what we trained for, so it was a little offsetting but once we understood what we were dealing with, we knew," said Comini.

Officer Comini, who has been with the Clearwater Police Department for 20 years, found and captured the suspect at gun-point.

"You knew the seriousness right away of the situation and what I was seeing and being relayed to me, you knew it had to be stopped and it was ongoing," said Comini.

After catching the suspect, Comini helped the two injured students get medical attention.

"It's just what you do," said Comini.

The two students are now back at school and officer Comini keeps in close contact with the victim's families.

"It was a best worst-case scenario," said Comini.

On Wednesday, Officer Comini was named the Joseph F. Cornelius Family Foundation's Outstanding Police Officer of the Year.

He said he's thankful for the recognition and that everyone is safe.

"It's cool…but not as good to know that the kids are alive," said Comini.