Clearwater condo partially reopened after damaged pillar found in parking garage

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Residents of a Clearwater condo are allowed to re-enter the building after a damaged column found inside the parking garage prompted an evacuation.

Karins Engineering said that emergency shoring and stabilization of the column where a crack developed have been completed at the South Beach III Condominium.

While the building is safe to reoccupy, officials said residents must follow certain guidelines for the time being, including the continued closure of balconies in the "04" and "05" units.

They added that all construction will require prior written approval from Karins Engineering. Package deliveries will also be limited to 75 pounds.

Residents were evacuated from the Gulf Boulevard building on May 6, but were allowed to re-enter and gather their belongings, one at a time and within 15 minutes, this past Sunday. Officials said if any other signs of damage appear, residents will face another evacuation.