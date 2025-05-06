Condo building in Clearwater is being evacuated due to crumbling concrete in the parking garage: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla — A condo building in Clearwater is being evacuated after crumbling concrete was found in the parking garage.

Clearwater Police (CPD) said the South Beach Condos at 1460 Gulf Boulevard have been evacuated due to concrete crumbling for a column in the parking garage. No structure collapse has been found, but officials are concerned about cracks in a pillar underneath the building.

The 12-story building has been evacuated and technical rescue engineers have been requested.

CPD said firefighters and law enforcement are in the building, evacuating residents.