City of Treasure Island works on program to elevate sea walls

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is educating residents about a project that would literally uplift the city.

It's called "Elevate Treasure Island," and on Friday city leaders met with residents to review the plan to build sea walls higher.

The project has one goal: to combat long-term sea level rise.

"We have no choice. They have no choice. You can't be under water so they are gradually revising the code and long-term to elevate the whole city," said Jan Anseeuw who has lived in Treasure Island for 15 years.

One part of the plan is requiring new properties and sea walls to be at certain elevations.

"It's better to focus on it now than tomorrow. Admittedly the city recognizes the threats they face now and they recognize the threats coming down the pike in the future," said Anseeuw.

Justin Keller is an engineer and said with the Elevate Treasure Island program, we could see homes built on stilts, fill used to elevate roads, and construction to offset sea wall height.

"If you're putting in a sea wall in an existing home, I would say expect between six inches on the low-end to 18 inches on the high end," said Keller.

Residents said they are already seeing flooding issues on the island, so they think the project would be beneficial for future generations.

"We are getting to the point where it's pretty obvious that the water is coming over too often, over our properties. We are having sunny day flooding," said Anseeuw.

Anseeuw supports the project. "In Treasure Island and Sunset Beach, we've been hit pretty hard," said Anseeuw.

Keller said the program will span the next 50 to 80 years and will likely share costs between homeowners and the city.

It's a gradual process to avoid drainage issues caused by homes constructed at different elevations.

Bryan Burge with Edge Marine Construction will be working on some of the elevation projects in the area.

"It's a lot of work. Decades of work. Decades," said Burge.

He said in the end, the program will help prevent flooding and allow people to continue living in Treasure Island.

"It may sound tough now, and seem like a big hill to climb but for the future and future generations its a must," said Burge.