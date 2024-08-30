City of Tampa works on new stormwater improvement projects

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Tampa is working to alleviate flooding in parts of South Tampa.

There's been a lot of water build up during rainstorms, and now they are working on some new projects to help.

"It's been accumulating for years and years and years," said Gloria Hatfield, a resident of South Tampa.

She said it gets pretty deep after only a couple hours of rain.

"Thank God I have a truck so when I have to drive through it…when we've had a lot of rain, it gets really high," said Hatfield.

It's become not only an issue during big storms, but also during afternoon showers.

"A typical rainy season day, if it compacts on the top of us, then it can literally pour to where before it can even drain into the sand," said John Kinkead, another resident.

"Once or twice I've seen a car like stopped there, like water got into it or something, you know," said Hatfield.

City of Tampa Director of the Mobility Department, Vik Bhide, said there's been a trend in these kinds of storms.

"More recently we've been experiencing short intense storms in kind of smaller packets and they are very asymmetric, meaning certain areas receive a lot of rain, and other areas may receive very little rain," said Bhide.

Residents here in South Tampa said the rain can be so intense, it can make its way over their driveways.

"It can get about six to eight inches deep," said Kinkead.

The City of Tampa is working to help with the issue.

"We need green infrastructure, and generally create sponge-like surfaces, or sponge-like cities, so that we absorb rain water more," said Bhide.

The city is working on several storm water projects in South Tampa, including MacDill 48 Park, where eventually pipes will drain water from nearby neighborhoods into a treatment pond.

"It creates storage for storm water, and then we have a weir structure that's designed for a 100 year flood event, where if the water were to rise to that level, which we hope it does not, then that water will be channeled through the outfall out to Hillsborough Bay," said Bhide.

City leaders said they will also be transforming the area around the pond into a park with a walking trail.

Residents hope the flood issue gets resolved soon.

"It might help the whole subdivision area, so that would be fine," said Hatfield.